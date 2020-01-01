Rainer BrüninghausBorn 21 November 1949
Rainer Brüninghaus
1949-11-21
Rainer Brüninghaus Biography (Wikipedia)
Rainer Brüninghaus (born 21 November 1949 in Bad Pyrmont, Lower Saxony) is a German jazz pianist, composer and university teacher.
