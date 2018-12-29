Enrique García AsensioBorn 22 August 1937
Enrique García Asensio
1937-08-22
Enrique García Asensio Biography (Wikipedia)
Enrique García Asensio (born 22 August 1937 in Valencia, Spain) is a Spanish conductor. In 1970, he was made as Professor of Orchestral Conducting at the Madrid Royal Conservatory. He was the conductor of the Spanish Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra from 1966 to 1984 and from 1998 to 2001.
As of October 2006, he is Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Municipal Symphonic Band of Madrid.
Enrique García Asensio Tracks
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Romanza de Leandro (La tabernera del puerto)
Pablo Sorozábal
Los de Aragon
José Serrano
Benamor
Pablo Luna
Alma de Dios: Prelude
José Serrano
Ballade for Flute and Piano (1939)
Emmanuel Pahud
