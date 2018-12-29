Enrique García Asensio (born 22 August 1937 in Valencia, Spain) is a Spanish conductor. In 1970, he was made as Professor of Orchestral Conducting at the Madrid Royal Conservatory. He was the conductor of the Spanish Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra from 1966 to 1984 and from 1998 to 2001.

As of October 2006, he is Principal Conductor and Music Director of the Municipal Symphonic Band of Madrid.