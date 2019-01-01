Howard Drossin (born October 2, 1970) is an American composer for film and video games. His work includes co-scoring with longtime collaborator RZA, The Man with the Iron Fists for Universal Pictures, starring Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu; several award-winning video game titles including Afro Samurai, Splatterhouse, and Baldur's Gate; a Super Bowl commercial; and orchestration on the Grammy-winning jazz record A Tale of God's Will. He has also worked on albums and musical projects with a wide variety of artists including Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, Rod Stewart, The Black Keys, Beyoncé Knowles, Wiz Khalifa, and Paul Oakenfold.