Howard DrossinBorn 2 October 1970
Howard Drossin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-10-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a911ed3e-fa5d-4c42-b6cc-1950d3e9aeea
Howard Drossin Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Drossin (born October 2, 1970) is an American composer for film and video games. His work includes co-scoring with longtime collaborator RZA, The Man with the Iron Fists for Universal Pictures, starring Russell Crowe and Lucy Liu; several award-winning video game titles including Afro Samurai, Splatterhouse, and Baldur's Gate; a Super Bowl commercial; and orchestration on the Grammy-winning jazz record A Tale of God's Will. He has also worked on albums and musical projects with a wide variety of artists including Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, Rod Stewart, The Black Keys, Beyoncé Knowles, Wiz Khalifa, and Paul Oakenfold.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Howard Drossin Tracks
Sort by
Howard Drossin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist