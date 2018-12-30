Patty & the Emblems were an American pop group from Camden, New Jersey. The group was a one-hit wonder, scoring their only Top 40 hit in the U.S. and Canada with "Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl" in 1964.

The group continued recording singles until 1967, but never reached the same kind of success. Every member, except Patty Russell who left the industry, continued to have long-enduring music careers.