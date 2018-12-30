Patty & The EmblemsFormed 1964. Disbanded 1964
Patty & The Emblems
1964
Patty & The Emblems Biography (Wikipedia)
Patty & the Emblems were an American pop group from Camden, New Jersey. The group was a one-hit wonder, scoring their only Top 40 hit in the U.S. and Canada with "Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl" in 1964.
The group continued recording singles until 1967, but never reached the same kind of success. Every member, except Patty Russell who left the industry, continued to have long-enduring music careers.
Patty & The Emblems Tracks
I'm Gonna Love You a Long Time
I'm Gonna Love You a Long Time
I'm Gonna Love You a Long Time
Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl
Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl
It's The Little Things
It's The Little Things
I'm Going To Love You A Long, Long Time
I'm Going To Love You A Long, Long Time
I'm Gonna Love You
I'm Gonna Love You
I'm Gonna Love You
