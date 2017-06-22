Inner City UnitFormed 1979. Disbanded 1986
Inner City Unit
1979
Inner City Unit Biography (Wikipedia)
Inner City Unit (ICU) is a British punk/space rock band fronted by ex-Hawkwind member Nik Turner on saxophone with Judge Trev Thoms or Steve Pond (guitar), Dead Fred (keyboards), Baz Magneto, Dave Anderson or Nazar Ali Khan (bass), and Mick Stupp or Dino Ferari on drums.
Inner City Unit Tracks
