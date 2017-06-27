Carol Dawson
Carol Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a90ef69a-1c1a-4b9b-bd64-6ad08cec3db2
Carol Dawson Tracks
Sort by
Arkansas Traveller Set: The Arkansas Traveller / Turkey In The Straw / Bill Cheetham's
Carol Dawson
Arkansas Traveller Set: The Arkansas Traveller / Turkey In The Straw / Bill Cheetham's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clog Dance- Wilson's Clog, Rockin' Chair Jig and Ice on The Road
Carol Dawson
Clog Dance- Wilson's Clog, Rockin' Chair Jig and Ice on The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist