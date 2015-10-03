Thus OwlsFormed 2007
Thus Owls
2007
Thus Owls Biography (Wikipedia)
Thus Owls is a Swedish-Canadian experimental indie rock band based in Montreal, Quebec, consisting of husband and wife duo Simon and Erika Angell, who are backed up at times by guest musicians.
Thus Owls Tracks
Black Matter
Black Matter
Ropes
Ropes
A WINDFUL OF SCREAMS
A WINDFUL OF SCREAMS
How, In My Bones
How, In My Bones
The Sun Is Burning Our Skin
The Sun Is Burning Our Skin
Eagles Coming In
Eagles Coming In
Climbing The Fjelds Of Norway
Climbing The Fjelds Of Norway
