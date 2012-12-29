Andrew RayelBorn 21 July 1992
Andrei Rață (born 21 July 1992, Chișinău), better known by his stage name Andrew Rayel, is a Moldovan producer and DJ. Initially releasing his music on Armada Music, Rayel founded label "inHarmony Music" on 22 September 2017, where his role is label chief and head of A&R.
How Do I Know
550 Senta (Aether Mix)
Believe
Deflagration
