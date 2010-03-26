LoudFormed 1989
Loud
1989
Loud Biography
Loud were a hard rock band with alternative rock, gothic rock and heavy metal influences, formed in Bradford, England in 1989.
The band was founded by guitarist Chris McLaughlin, following his stint in New Model Army and former Excalibur (P.A.D.D. Hardware) Bassist Martin Hawthorn, second guitarist Colin Clarkson and drummer Ricky Howard (formerly of Happiness AD) completed the line-up.
Loud Tracks
This Time
Loud
This Time
This Time
Explosive
Loud
Explosive
Explosive
D Generation
Loud
D Generation
D Generation
