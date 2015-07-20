Henry TownsendBorn 27 October 1909. Died 24 September 2006
Henry Townsend
Henry Townsend Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry "Mule" Townsend (October 27, 1909 – September 24, 2006) was an American blues singer, guitarist and pianist.
M&O Blues
Cairo Is My Babys Home
Piano Blues
