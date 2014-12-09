I Love You but I’ve Chosen DarknessFormed 2003
I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness
2003
Biography (Wikipedia)
I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness is a post-punk revival band from Austin, Texas. ILYBICD currently consists of singer Christian Goyer, guitarist Ernest Salaz, bassist Edward Robert and percussionist Tim White.
