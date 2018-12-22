First ServePos & Dave of De La Soul with French producers 2&4. Formed 2012
First Serve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5j1.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a904f60a-b8d2-4ed5-90b5-569bf28d1a80
First Serve Tracks
Sort by
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey) (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
First Serve
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey) (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
Move 'em In, Move'em Out - 6 Music session 14/03/2012
First Serve
Move 'em In, Move'em Out - 6 Music session 14/03/2012
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)
First Serve
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
Ring Ring Ring (Ha Ha Hey)
Last played on
Must B The Music
First Serve
Must B The Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
Must B The Music
Last played on
Me, Myself and I (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
First Serve
Me, Myself and I (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
Move 'em In, Move 'em Out (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
First Serve
Move 'em In, Move 'em Out (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
The Work (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
First Serve
The Work (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5j1.jpglink
The Work (6 Music Session, 14 Mar 2012)
Last played on
First Serve Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist