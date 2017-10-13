MegadethFormed June 1983
Megadeth Biography (Wikipedia)
Megadeth is an American thrash metal band from Los Angeles, California. Guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson formed the band in 1983 shortly after Mustaine's dismissal from Metallica. Along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer, Megadeth is one of the "Big Four" of American thrash metal, responsible for its development and popularization. Their music features complex arrangements and fast rhythm sections, and lyrical themes of death, war, politics, and religion.
In 1985, Megadeth released its debut album, Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!, on the independent record label Combat Records, to moderate success. It caught the attention of bigger labels, which led to Megadeth signing with Capitol Records. Their first major-label album, Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?, was released in 1986 and influenced the underground metal scene. Substance abuse and personal disputes brought Megadeth negative publicity during this period.
After the lineup stabilized, Megadeth released a number of platinum-selling albums, including Rust in Peace (1990) and Countdown to Extinction (1992). These albums, along with worldwide tours, brought them public recognition. The band temporarily disbanded in 2002 when Mustaine suffered an arm injury and re-established in 2004 without bassist Ellefson, who had taken legal action against Mustaine. Ellefson settled out of court and rejoined in 2010. Megadeth has hosted its own music festival, Gigantour, several times since July 2005.
Megadeth Tracks
Sort by
Hanger 18
Holy Wars... The Punishment Due
Symphony Of Destruction
Wake Up Dead
Peace Sells
Skin O' My Teeth
Countdown to Extinction
My Last Words
Play For Blood
Dread and the Fugitive Mind
Post American World
Dystopia
13
Devils Island
Ill Get Even
Tornado of Souls
Holy Wars
Vortex
The Conjuring
No More Mr. Nice Guy
Hook In Mouth
Bite the Hand
Guns, Drugs & Money
Family tree
Crown of Worms
Of Mice and Men
Have Cool, Will Travel
Time: the Beginning
