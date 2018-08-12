Cleveland Pops OrchestraFormed 1995
Cleveland Pops Orchestra
1995
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cleveland Pops Orchestra is a non-profit professional American pops orchestra based in Cleveland, Ohio. As is typical of pops orchestras, the ensemble performs popular music (generally traditional pop), cinematic music, jazz, and show tunes as well as well-known classical works. The orchestra was founded in 1995 and performs most of its concerts at Severance Hall. The orchestra enjoys a friendly relationship with the Cleveland Orchestra and has appeared in concert at the Cleveland Orchestra's Blossom Festival. The orchestra is led by conductor Carl Topilow.
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Tracks
Jamaican Rumba
Arthur Benjamin
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
Last played on
On Your Toes: Slaughter on 10th Avenue
Richard Rodgers
On Your Toes: Slaughter on 10th Avenue
On Your Toes: Slaughter on 10th Avenue
Last played on
Jamaican Rumba
Cleveland Pops Orchestra
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
Last played on
