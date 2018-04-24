Minoru Muraoka (Japanese: 村岡福夫, born Muraoka Fukuo; 1924 in Miyakonojo – January 2, 2014) was a popular Japanese shakuhachi player. Playing in a jazz fusion style, Muraoka released many albums, both as a solo artist and with several groups, including Zen, the New Dimension Group and the Minoru Muraoka Orchestra.