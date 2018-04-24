Minoru MuraokaBorn 1924. Died 1 February 2014
1924
Minoru Muraoka (Japanese: 村岡福夫, born Muraoka Fukuo; 1924 in Miyakonojo – January 2, 2014) was a popular Japanese shakuhachi player. Playing in a jazz fusion style, Muraoka released many albums, both as a solo artist and with several groups, including Zen, the New Dimension Group and the Minoru Muraoka Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
