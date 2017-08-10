18th Dye was a Berlin-based German/Danish noise rock band formed in 1992 by German Sebastian Büttrich (vocals, guitar), Danish-German Heike Rädeker (vocals, bass) and Dane Piet Breinholm-Bendtsen (drums). They broke up in 1999 after 2 albums and an EP, but reformed in 2005. A third album "Amorine Queen" was released in 2008 but they split up again in 2009.