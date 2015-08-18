Mariano MoresBorn 18 February 1918. Died 13 April 2016
Mariano Mores
1918-02-18
Mariano Mores Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariano Alberto Martínez (18 February 1918 – 13 April 2016), known professionally as Mariano Mores, was an Argentine tango composer and pianist.
Mariano Mores Tracks
José Carli
El Firulete
Taquito militar
Mariano Mores
Taquito militar
