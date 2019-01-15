Laid BackDanish electronic music duo (tracks "Sunshine Reggae", "Bakerman", …). Formed 1979
Laid Back
1979
Laid Back Biography
Laid Back is a Danish electronic music duo group from Copenhagen, formed in 1979. The duo consists of John Guldberg (vocals, guitar, bass) and Tim Stahl (vocals, keyboards, drums, bass). They are best known for the hits "Sunshine Reggae" and "White Horse" from 1983 and "Bakerman" from 1989.
Laid Back Tracks
White Horse
White Horse
Bakerman (Soul Clap remix)
Bakerman (Soul Clap remix)
Bakerman
Bakerman
Sunshine Reggae
Sunshine Reggae
Bakerman (Extended Mix)
Bakerman (Extended Mix)
Ride A White Horse
Ride A White Horse
Sunshine Reggae (Funkstar Deluxe Remix)
Sunshine Reggae (Funkstar Deluxe Remix)
Cocaine Cool
Cocaine Cool
Laid Back Links
