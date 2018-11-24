Corydon SingersFormed 1973
Corydon Singers
1973
Corydon Singers Tracks
Have mercy on us, O Lord
Aaron Copland
Virga Jesse floruit
Anton Bruckner
In paradisum (Requiem)
Gabriel Fauré
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Easter (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Intimations of Immortality (closing sections)
Gerald Finzi
Psalm 112
Anton Bruckner
The Hundredth Psalm
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Cantique de Jean Racine, Op 11
Gabriel Fauré
Am Himmelfahrtstage (Anthem for Ascension Day)
Felix Mendelssohn
Antiphon (Five Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Te Deum in C major
Anton Bruckner
Requiem: In Paradisum
Maurice Duruflé
Dona Nobis Pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Missa Sao Sebastiao
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Messe basse, rev. for female chor & org [1906]
Gabriel Fauré
Intimations of Immortality
Gerald Finzi
Let all the World (5 Mystical Songs)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in G minor
Ralph Vaughan Williams
5 mystical songs - Love bade me welcome
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Toward the unknown region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Shepherds' Farewell
Hector Berlioz
Requiem Op.48 for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Gabriel Fauré
5 Mystical Songs For Baritone, Chorus And Orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Agnus Dei
Samuel Barber
Ecce sacerdos magnus - antiphon for 4-8 voices, 3 trombones and organ
Anton Bruckner
Ave Maria
Anton Bruckner
Hear my prayer
Felix Mendelssohn
Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage, Op 112
Ludwig van Beethoven
Verleih' uns Frieden
Matthew Best, John Scott, Corydon Singers, Felix Mendelssohn & English Chamber Orchestra
St Nicolas Op.42
Benjamin Britten
Te Deum in C major for soloists, chorus and orchestra: In te, Domine
Anton Bruckner
Dies natalis Op.8 for voice and string orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Intimations of immortality Op.29 for tenor, chorus and orchestra
Matthew Best, Gerald Finzi, John Mark Ainsley, Corydon Orchestra & Corydon Singers
Hymn to St Cecelia
Girls of Warwick University Chamber Choir, Matthew Best, Corydon Singers, Benjamin Britten & The Choir of St. George's Chapel
Magnificat (All Night Vigil, Op.37)
Matthew Best, Сергей Васильевич Рахманинов & Corydon Singers
