Duncan McTier
Duncan McTier Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan McTier is an English double bass soloist and professor. He is a member of the Fibonacci Sequence.
Duncan McTier Tracks
Concerto (Strathclyde concerto no.7) for double bass and orchestra
Peter Maxwell Davies
