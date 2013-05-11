CosmosLatvian vocal group. Formed 20 December 2002
Cosmos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002-12-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8fd67a9-d3dc-4b4c-875c-47274acbcabb
Cosmos Biography (Wikipedia)
Cosmos was a Latvian a cappella band that formed in Riga in 2002. The band comprised singers Jānis Šipkēvics, Andris Sējāns (both countertenors), Juris Lisenko (tenor), Jānis Ozols (baritone), Jānis Strazdiņš (bass) and Reinis Sējāns (rhythm).
Cosmos gained national and international recognition after they were chosen to represent Latvia in the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest held in Athens, Greece with the song "I Hear Your Heart". Despite winning the national Eirodziesma 2006 contest, the band finished in seventeenth place out of the twenty-four competing nations, with thirty points.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cosmos Tracks
Sort by
I Hear Your Heart (Latvia)
Cosmos
I Hear Your Heart (Latvia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear Your Heart (Latvia)
Last played on
Cosmos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist