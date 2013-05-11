Cosmos was a Latvian a cappella band that formed in Riga in 2002. The band comprised singers Jānis Šipkēvics, Andris Sējāns (both countertenors), Juris Lisenko (tenor), Jānis Ozols (baritone), Jānis Strazdiņš (bass) and Reinis Sējāns (rhythm).

Cosmos gained national and international recognition after they were chosen to represent Latvia in the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest held in Athens, Greece with the song "I Hear Your Heart". Despite winning the national Eirodziesma 2006 contest, the band finished in seventeenth place out of the twenty-four competing nations, with thirty points.