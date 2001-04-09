蘇打綠Formed April 2001
Sodagreen (Chinese: 蘇打綠; pinyin: Sūdǎ lǜ; stylized as sodagreen) is a Taiwanese indie band formed in 2001. Its members have been unchanged since 2003. Sodagreen emerged in the Taiwanese indie music scene after receiving the Grand Jury Award in the Hohaiyan Gongliau Rock Festival in 2004, after which it signed a contract with Willlin Music. The band is the first indie band to hold a concert in the Taipei Arena.
