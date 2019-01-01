Jeffrey Luck LucasBorn 23 September 1962
Jeffrey Luck Lucas
1962-09-23
Jeffrey Luck Lucas (born Donald Jeffrey Lucas September 23, 1962, in Gary, Indiana) is an American musician. A singer/songwriter, composer, and arranger, he is also a former and founding member of the seminal 1980s garage band The Morlocks, as well as a formally trained composer and cellist.
