Wissam Khodur (Arabic: وسام خضر‎), better known as Eslam Jawaad (Arabic: اسلام جواد‎), is a rapper of Lebanese-Syrian origin. His debut album, The Mammoth Tusk, was released in 2009. The album was considered an international advancement for local Arabic hip-hop as it featured support from a number of high profile acts including Damon Albarn (Gorillaz/Blur), De La Soul, The Rza / Gza / Cilvaringz (Wu-Tang Clan), Focus... (Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment), Rude Jude / Lord Sear (Shade 45), and 'Arap' band-mate Shadia Mansour.

