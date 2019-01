Clifton Parker (5 February 1905 – 2 September 1989) was a British composer, particularly noted for his film scores. During his career, he composed scores for over 50 feature films, as well as numerous documentary shorts, radio and television scores, over 100 songs and music for ballet and theatre.

