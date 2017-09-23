Clifton ParkerBorn 5 February 1905. Died 2 September 1989
Clifton Parker
1905-02-05
Clifton Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifton Parker (5 February 1905 – 2 September 1989) was a British composer, particularly noted for his film scores. During his career, he composed scores for over 50 feature films, as well as numerous documentary shorts, radio and television scores, over 100 songs and music for ballet and theatre.
Treasure Island (1950) - To Bristol, Setting Sail and Looking for Treasure
Clifton Parker
Treasure Island (1950) - To Bristol, Setting Sail and Looking for Treasure
Treasure Island (1950) - To Bristol, Setting Sail and Looking for Treasure
Sink The Bismarck! (1960) - Main Titles
Clifton Parker
Sink The Bismarck! (1960) - Main Titles
Sink The Bismarck! (1960) - Main Titles
"Treasure Island" (1950) - Main Title (arr. Philip Lane)
Clifton Parker
"Treasure Island" (1950) - Main Title (arr. Philip Lane)
"Treasure Island" (1950) - Main Title (arr. Philip Lane)
SEA OF SAND (1958): March
Clifton Parker
SEA OF SAND (1958): March
SEA OF SAND (1958): March
Treasure Island - Main Titles (feat. Rumon Gamba & Clifton Parker)
BBC Philharmonic
Treasure Island - Main Titles (feat. Rumon Gamba & Clifton Parker)
Treasure Island - Main Titles (feat. Rumon Gamba & Clifton Parker)
Western Approaches
Clifton Parker
Western Approaches
Western Approaches
