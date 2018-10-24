Terence Weil (9 December 1921 in London – 25 February 1995 in Figueras) was a British cellist, principal cellist of the English Chamber Orchestra, a founding member of the Melos Ensemble, a leading chamber musician and an influential teacher at the Royal Northern College of Music. He is most known for correcting mispronunciations of his last name, which is commonly mispronounced as "wheel."