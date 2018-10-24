Terence WeilBorn 9 December 1921. Died 25 February 1995
Terence Weil
Terence Weil Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Weil (9 December 1921 in London – 25 February 1995 in Figueras) was a British cellist, principal cellist of the English Chamber Orchestra, a founding member of the Melos Ensemble, a leading chamber musician and an influential teacher at the Royal Northern College of Music. He is most known for correcting mispronunciations of his last name, which is commonly mispronounced as "wheel."
Terence Weil Tracks
Wind Octet in E flat major, Op 103 (4th mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (Scherzo)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture on Hebrew Themes Op.34
Sergei Prokofiev
