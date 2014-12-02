Henry BurrBorn 15 January 1882. Died 6 April 1941
Henry Burr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dyzkp.jpg
1882-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8ef4cba-9429-406b-9559-9a846d9b778d
Henry Burr Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Burr (January 15, 1882 – April 6, 1941) was a Canadian singer, radio performer and producer. He was born Harry Haley McClaskey and used Henry Burr as one of his many pseudonyms, in addition to Irving Gillette, Henry Gillette, Alfred Alexander, Robert Rice, Carl Ely, Harry Barr, Frank Knapp, Al King, and Shamus McClaskey. He produced more than 12,000 recordings, by his own estimate, including "Just a Baby's Prayer at Twilight", "Till We Meet Again" with Albert Campbell, "The Song That Stole My Heart Away", "M-O-T-H-E-R", and "Beautiful Ohio". A tenor, he performed as a soloist and in duets, trios and quartets.
Henry Burr Tracks
Stay Down Here Where You Belong
Henry Burr
Stay Down Here Where You Belong
Stay Down Here Where You Belong
Just A Baby`s Prayer At Twilight
Henry Burr
Just A Baby`s Prayer At Twilight
Just A Baby`s Prayer At Twilight
JAMES A BRENNAN: The Rose of No Man's Land
James A. Brennan
JAMES A BRENNAN: The Rose of No Man's Land
JAMES A BRENNAN: The Rose of No Man's Land
