Henry Burr (January 15, 1882 – April 6, 1941) was a Canadian singer, radio performer and producer. He was born Harry Haley McClaskey and used Henry Burr as one of his many pseudonyms, in addition to Irving Gillette, Henry Gillette, Alfred Alexander, Robert Rice, Carl Ely, Harry Barr, Frank Knapp, Al King, and Shamus McClaskey. He produced more than 12,000 recordings, by his own estimate, including "Just a Baby's Prayer at Twilight", "Till We Meet Again" with Albert Campbell, "The Song That Stole My Heart Away", "M-O-T-H-E-R", and "Beautiful Ohio". A tenor, he performed as a soloist and in duets, trios and quartets.