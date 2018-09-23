Ensemble Modern Orchestra
Ensemble Modern Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8eef194-5623-43a4-92f0-44e8cece1813
Tracks
Sort by
Earth Dances
Harrison Birtwistle
Earth Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Earth Dances
Last played on
Earth Dances for orchestra
Harrison Birtwistle
Earth Dances for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Earth Dances for orchestra
Last played on
Theseus Game (for large ensemble with two conductors)
Harrison Birtwistle
Theseus Game (for large ensemble with two conductors)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt6z.jpglink
Theseus Game (for large ensemble with two conductors)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6ngwh
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-23T07:37:08
23
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist