Clinton FordBorn 4 November 1931. Died 21 October 2009
Clinton Ford (4 November 1931 – 21 October 2009) was an English popular singer of the 1950s and 1960s.
Where Did Robinson Crusoe Go With Friday On A Saturday Night?
Clinton Ford
The Old Bazaar In Cairo
Clinton Ford
The Old Bazaar In Cairo
My Daddy's Only A Picture
Clinton Ford
My Daddy's Only A Picture
On Mother Kelly's Doorstep
Clinton Ford
On Mother Kelly's Doorstep
Burlington Bertie From Bow
Clinton Ford
Burlington Bertie From Bow
Run To The Door
Clinton Ford
Run To The Door
Fanlight Fanny
Clinton Ford
Fanlight Fanny
Fan Dance Fanny
Clinton Ford
Fan Dance Fanny
Old Shep
Clinton Ford
Old Shep
El Paso
Clinton Ford
El Paso
There'll Be A Hot Time in the Old Town TOnight
Clinton Ford
Daisy Bell
Clinton Ford
Daisy Bell
The Night I Appeared As Macbeth
Clinton Ford
The Night I Appeared As Macbeth
Puff the Magic Dragon
Clinton Ford
Puff the Magic Dragon
Dandy
Clinton Ford
Dandy
Sounds of Goodbye
Clinton Ford
By The Fireside
Clinton Ford
By The Fireside
Oh Johnny! Oh Johnny! Oh!
Clinton Ford
