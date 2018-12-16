Rodrigo y Gabriela (Rodrigo and Gabriela) are a Mexican classical guitar duo whose music is influenced by a number of genres including nuevo flamenco, rock, and heavy metal. The duo's recordings consist largely of instrumental duets on the flamenco guitar. Currently residing in Mexico City, they began their career in Dublin, Ireland, during an eight-year stay. They have released five studio albums, three live albums and one EP. In 2011, they collaborated with Hans Zimmer on the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides soundtrack while also contributing to the soundtrack for Puss in Boots, the Shrek prequel about the character Puss. They have toured internationally and in May 2010, performed at The White House for President Barack Obama.