MusikfabrikClassical ensemble. Formed 1990
Musikfabrik
1990
Musikfabrik Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ensemble Musikfabrik (music factory ensemble) is an ensemble for contemporary classical music located in Cologne. Their official name is Ensemble Musikfabrik Landesensemble NRW e.V. (Ensemble Musikfabrik of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, registered association).
Musikfabrik Tracks
Mass for choir and wind ensemble
Igor Stravinsky
Mass for choir and wind ensemble
Mass for choir and wind ensemble
Last played on
antagonisme contrôlé
Michael Wertmueller
antagonisme contrôlé
antagonisme contrôlé
Last played on
