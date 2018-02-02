Black Label SocietyFormed 1998
Black Label Society
1998
Black Label Society Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Label Society is an American heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California formed in 1998 by Zakk Wylde. To date, the band has released ten studio albums, two live albums, two compilation albums, one EP, and three video albums.
Black Label Society Tracks
Trampled Down Below
Trampled Down Below
Angel of Mercy
Angel of Mercy
Fields of Unforgiveness
Fields of Unforgiveness
My Dying Time
My Dying Time
Crazy Horse
Crazy Horse
Parade Of The Dead
Parade Of The Dead
Fire It Up
Fire It Up
