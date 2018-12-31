UndercoverUK dance group. Formed 1991
Undercover
1991
Undercover Biography (Wikipedia)
Undercover are a dance music group from the United Kingdom, who formed in 1991 and had two Top 5 hits in 1992. The vocals on all the group's songs were sung by John Matthews.
Undercover Tracks
Baker Street
Undercover
Baker Street
Baker Street
Never Let Her Slip Away
Undercover
Never Let Her Slip Away
Never Let Her Slip Away
Undercover Links
