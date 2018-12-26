Shawn Phillips (born February 3, 1943) is an American folk-rock musician, primarily influential in the 1960s and 1970s.

Phillips has recorded twenty six albums and worked with musicians including Donovan, Paul Buckmaster, J. Peter Robinson, Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Bernie Taupin, Tim Hardin, Manos Hatzidakis and many others. The Texas-born singer-songwriter was described as "the best kept secret in the music business" by the late rock impresario Bill Graham.