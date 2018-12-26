Shawn PhillipsBorn 3 February 1943
Shawn Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8e1ce2e-8b10-4bc3-b212-fa3f21a1f053
Shawn Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Shawn Phillips (born February 3, 1943) is an American folk-rock musician, primarily influential in the 1960s and 1970s.
Phillips has recorded twenty six albums and worked with musicians including Donovan, Paul Buckmaster, J. Peter Robinson, Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Bernie Taupin, Tim Hardin, Manos Hatzidakis and many others. The Texas-born singer-songwriter was described as "the best kept secret in the music business" by the late rock impresario Bill Graham.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shawn Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Song
Shawn Phillips
Christmas Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Song
Last played on
Anello (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Shawn Phillips
Anello (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anello (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Took A Walk (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Shawn Phillips
Took A Walk (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spaceman (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Shawn Phillips
Spaceman (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Quite Nonsense (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Shawn Phillips
Not Quite Nonsense (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Queen (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
Shawn Phillips
Dream Queen (Radio 1 Session, 7 Mar 1973)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Leave You, I Just Came To Say Goodbye
Shawn Phillips
I Don't Want To Leave You, I Just Came To Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Landscape
Shawn Phillips
Landscape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Landscape
Last played on
Breakthrough
Shawn Phillips
Breakthrough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breakthrough
Last played on
Early Morning Hours
Shawn Phillips
Early Morning Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Early Morning Hours
Last played on
Steel Eyes
Shawn Phillips
Steel Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steel Eyes
Last played on
Keep On
Shawn Phillips
Keep On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep On
Last played on
Shawn Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist