Heitor Villa‐LobosBorn 5 March 1887. Died 17 November 1959
Heitor Villa‐Lobos Biography (Wikipedia)
Heitor Villa-Lobos (March 5, 1887 – November 17, 1959) was a Brazilian composer, conductor, cellist, pianist, and guitarist described as "the single most significant creative figure in 20th-century Brazilian art music". Villa-Lobos has become the best-known South American composer of all time. A prolific composer, he wrote numerous orchestral, chamber, instrumental and vocal works, totaling over 2000 works by his death in 1959. His music was influenced by both Brazilian folk music and by stylistic elements from the European classical tradition, as exemplified by his Bachianas Brasileiras (Brazilian Bachian-pieces). His Etudes for guitar (1929) were dedicated to Andrés Segovia, while his 5 Preludes (1940) were dedicated to his spouse Arminda Neves d’Almeida, a.k.a. "Mindinha." Both are important works in the guitar repertory.
- Heitor Villa-Loboshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020c2nr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020c2nr.jpg2014-06-04T15:57:00.000ZExploring Villa-Lobos's life through the places that were important to him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020c2pl
Heitor Villa-Lobos
Featured Works
Heitor Villa‐Lobos Tracks
Sort by
Harmonica Concerto (3rd mvt)
Bachiana brasileira No 5 (Aria)
Prelude no.1
Chõro No 1 for guitar
12 Studies for guitar; no. 6 in G major
Bachianas Brasileiras No.5: Aria (Cantilena)
Introduction to 'Choros' for guitar and orchestra (1929)
Aria from Bachians Brasileiras No.5
Prelude for guitar no.3 in A minor
Chõro No 5 for piano, 'Alma brasileira'
Prelude No 3 in A minor (Homenagem a Bach) from 5 Preludes for guitar
Bachiana brasileira no. 5
Bachianas Brasileiras No.1, Introduction. Embolada
A canoa virou (Cirandas)
Aria (Bachiana brasileira No 4)
Melodia Sentimental from Floresta do Amazonas
Song of the Black Swan (orig. for cello and piano)
The Little Train of the Caipira (Bachiana Brasiliera No.2)
Picapau
Bachianas Brasileiras
Bachiana brasileira No 5
Choros no. 10
Schottische (Suite populaire bresilienne)
O Canto do Cisne Negro, W122 (Arr. R. Bonfiglio for Harmonica & Orchestra)
Samba Classico
Choro No 1 for guitar
Assobio a jato [The Jet whistle]
Etude no.4 in G major - from [12] Studies for guitar
Prelude No. 1 in E Minor
Valsa da dor
Choros No.10 finale "Rasga o Coracao"
Chõro No 2
Fantasia: tres anime (excerpt)
Bachiana brasileira no.5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Tocata (The little train of the caipira) (Bachiana brasileira no. 2)
Poema singelo
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 16 - New Generation Artists
Heitor Villa‐Lobos Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite
-
How to hear colour in music
-
The Firebird flies into the Albert Hall
-
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D major (4th mvt - excerpt) (2017)
-
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring - excerpt (2017)
-
Highlights from the National Youth Orchestra Prom (2017)
-
Messiaen
-
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time
-
Stravinsky's Funeral Song
-
Stravinsky: The Rake's Progress