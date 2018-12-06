Matvey BlanterBorn 10 February 1903. Died 24 September 1990
Matvey Blanter
1903-02-10
Matvey Blanter Biography (Wikipedia)
Matvei Isaakovich Blanter (Russian: Матве́й Исаа́кович Бла́нтер) (10 February [O.S. 28 January] 1903 – 27 September 1990), HSL, PAU, was one of the most prominent composers of popular songs and film music in the Soviet Union. Among many other works, he wrote the internationally famous "Katyusha" (1938), performed to this day internationally. He was active as a composer until 1975, producing more than two thousand songs.
Long-range cannons are silent
Matvey Blanter
Long-range cannons are silent
Long-range cannons are silent
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Katyusha's Bumble Bee
Vladimir & Anton, Matvey Blanter & Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Katyusha's Bumble Bee
Katyusha's Bumble Bee
Performer
Last played on
In The Forest Of The Front Line & Katyusha
Matvey Blanter
In The Forest Of The Front Line & Katyusha
In The Forest Of The Front Line & Katyusha
Last played on
