Guy B. Wood (July 24, 1911 – February 23, 2001) was a musician and songwriter born in Manchester, England. Wood started his career in music playing saxophone in dance bands in England. He moved to the United States in the 1930s, where he worked for Paramount Pictures and Columbia Pictures as well as serving as bandleader at the Arcadia Ballroom in New York. His songs include "Till Then", "My One and Only Love", "Shoo-Fly Pie and Apple Pan Dowdy". His song "Till Then" reached the pop charts three times (in 1944, 1954, and 1963). Wood also wrote songs for the Captain Kangaroo and the Radio City Music Hall. Wood died on February 23, 2001.
