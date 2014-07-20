Leroy "Lonnie" Jordan (born November 21, 1948 in San Diego, California) is an American singer-songwriter. He was a founding member of War, an American funk band in the 1970s and 1980s. Jordan had a number of roles over the years, acting as vocalist and playing guitar, piano, synthesizer, and percussion. He was among the first three people to join the group after its inception, having joined before the group adopted the name "War" (it had previously been known as "the Creators" and "Nightshift"), as well as being the group's only remaining original member.

Jordan recorded as a solo artist with MCA in 1977 and Boardwalk in 1982. He has also recorded with Eric Burdon, Tanya Tucker, T. Rex and Los Lobos. Jordan also made a record with two members of War, Harold Brown and B.B. Dickerson, "The Other Side of War Warms Your Heart" on Soufflé Records, which featured Bobby Womack on Guitar. Lonnie Jordan is the only current member of War from the original lineup. Four other members created a new group called Lowrider Band. In 2017, Lonnie Jordan co-wrote and featured on vocal on Alex Puddu album "From The Beginning" on three songs Runaway Boys, Nobody and Stormy Weather