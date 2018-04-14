Roy HuddBorn 16 May 1936
Roy Hudd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06j222z.jpg
1936-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8c88311-420c-4829-b5bb-017184c1cc4c
Roy Hudd Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Hudd, OBE (born 16 May 1936) is an English comedian, actor, presenter, radio host, author and authority on the history of music hall entertainment.
Roy Hudd Tracks
While London Sleeps
Roy Hudd
While London Sleeps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
While London Sleeps
Last played on
I Live In Trafalgar Square
Roy Hudd
I Live In Trafalgar Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
I Live In Trafalgar Square
Last played on
Underneath The Arches
Chesney Allen
Underneath The Arches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Underneath The Arches
Last played on
The Hole in the Elephant's Bottom
Roy Hudd
The Hole in the Elephant's Bottom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
The Hole in the Elephant's Bottom
Last played on
When Father Papered The Parlour
Roy Hudd
When Father Papered The Parlour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Underneath The Arches
Roy Hudd
Roy Hudd
Underneath The Arches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Underneath The Arches
Performer
Last played on
My Old Dutch
Roy Hudd
My Old Dutch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
My Old Dutch
Last played on
TWO LOVELY BLACK EYES
Roy Hudd
TWO LOVELY BLACK EYES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
The us Driver
Roy Hudd
The us Driver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
The us Driver
Last played on
Notice to quit
Roy Hudd
Notice to quit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Notice to quit
Last played on
'Arry
Roy Hudd
'Arry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
'Arry
Last played on
Society wedding stakes
Roy Hudd
Society wedding stakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Society wedding stakes
Last played on
It's A Great Big Shame
Roy Hudd
It's A Great Big Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
It's A Great Big Shame
'Arry 'Arry 'Arry
Roy Hudd
'Arry 'Arry 'Arry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
'Arry 'Arry 'Arry
Monologue – The Scotsman's Lament
Roy Hudd
Monologue – The Scotsman's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
The End of My Old Cigar
Roy Hudd
The End of My Old Cigar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
The End of My Old Cigar
Strollin'
Roy Hudd
Strollin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Strollin'
Last played on
Where Did You Get That Hat
Roy Hudd
Where Did You Get That Hat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Polly Perkins
Roy Hudd
Polly Perkins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j223d.jpglink
Polly Perkins
Last played on
