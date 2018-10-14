Basement are an English rock band formed in 2009 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. Their first studio album, I Wish I Could Stay Here, was released in 2011. The next year, Colourmeinkindness was released, charting on the Billboard Top 200.

After touring in support of Colourmeinkindness, the band went on hiatus in 2012. In 2014, they reunited to release the EP Further Sky. The next album, Promise Everything, charted in 2016 in Australia, the UK and the US. The band's fourth album, Beside Myself, was released in October 2018.