BasementEnglish pop punk band. Formed 9 September 2009
Basement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04z3mpf.jpg
2009-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8c7ff7a-ebc0-42c7-8828-475decf0ccdd
Basement Biography (Wikipedia)
Basement are an English rock band formed in 2009 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. Their first studio album, I Wish I Could Stay Here, was released in 2011. The next year, Colourmeinkindness was released, charting on the Billboard Top 200.
After touring in support of Colourmeinkindness, the band went on hiatus in 2012. In 2014, they reunited to release the EP Further Sky. The next album, Promise Everything, charted in 2016 in Australia, the UK and the US. The band's fourth album, Beside Myself, was released in October 2018.
Basement Tracks
Ultraviolet
Basement
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet
Ultraviolet
Last played on
Be Here Now
Basement
Be Here Now
Be Here Now
Be Here Now
Last played on
Stigmata
Basement
Stigmata
Stigmata
Stigmata
Last played on
Disconnect
Basement
Disconnect
Disconnect
Disconnect
Last played on
Covet
Basement
Covet
Covet
Covet
Last played on
Promise Everything
Basement
Promise Everything
Promise Everything
What It Is
Basement
What It Is
What It Is
What It Is
Last played on
My Favourite Game
Basement
My Favourite Game
My Favourite Game
Aquasun (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Basement
Aquasun (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Aquasun (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Brother's Keeper
Basement
Brother's Keeper
Brother's Keeper
Pine / Spoiled (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Basement
Pine / Spoiled (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Pine / Spoiled (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Aquasun
Basement
Aquasun
Aquasun
Aquasun
Last played on
Oversized (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Basement
Oversized (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Oversized (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Oversized (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Performer
Brothers Keeper (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Basement
Brothers Keeper (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Brothers Keeper (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Brothers Keeper (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Performer
Promise Everything (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Basement
Promise Everything (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Promise Everything (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Promise Everything (Radio 1 Session, 7th Feb 2016)
Performer
Oversized
Basement
Oversized
Oversized
Oversized
Last played on
Whole
Basement
Whole
Whole
Whole
Last played on
Summer's Colour
Basement
Summer's Colour
Summer's Colour
Basement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3mpf.jpglink
Last played on
Whole (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Basement
Whole (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Whole (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Pine
Basement
Pine
Pine
Pine
Last played on
Spoiled
Basement
Spoiled
Spoiled
Spoiled
Last played on
Greyscale
Basement
Greyscale
Greyscale
Greyscale
Last played on
