Clarence LaVaughn Franklin (born Clarence LaVaughn Walker; January 22, 1915 – July 27, 1984) was an American Baptist minister and civil rights activist. Known as the man with the "Million-Dollar Voice", Franklin served as the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, from 1946 until his retirement in 1979. Franklin was also the father of American singer–songwriter Aretha Franklin.