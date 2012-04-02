BlondfireFormed 2004
Blondfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8c41928-fa7a-422e-8c98-44ac58995114
Blondfire Biography (Wikipedia)
Blondfire is an American indie pop band from Los Angeles, California, United States. It started as a duo of brother and sister Bruce and Erica Driscoll, under the name Astaire, and since 2015 has been a solo act with Erica Driscoll.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blondfire Tracks
Sort by
Where The Kids Are
Blondfire
Where The Kids Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where The Kids Are
Last played on
Blondfire Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist