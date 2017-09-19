Custom Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8c0b32f-4317-4631-9b17-8b2914abbaf5
Custom Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Custom Blue is a British band who have recorded and produced for Island Records, V2, Far Out Recordings and !K7 Records prior to releasing with Ho Hum Records in London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Custom Blue Tracks
Sort by
So Long Summer
Custom Blue
So Long Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gq90p.jpglink
So Long Summer
Last played on
Cobblestones
Custom Blue
Cobblestones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cobblestones
Last played on
Riverbed
Custom Blue
Riverbed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Riverbed
Last played on
over your shoulder
Custom Blue
over your shoulder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
over your shoulder
Last played on
Custom Blue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist