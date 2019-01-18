MansunFormed 1995. Disbanded May 2003
Mansun
1995
Mansun Biography (Wikipedia)
Mansun were an English alternative rock band, formed in Chester in 1995. The band comprised vocalist/rhythm guitarist Paul Draper, bassist Stove King, lead guitarist/backing vocalist Dominic Chad, and drummer Andie Rathbone.
It was announced in May 2003 that the band had split up earlier that year, whilst in the process of recording their fourth album.
Mansun Tracks
Wide Open Space
Wide Open Space
Wide Open Space
Being A Girl (Part One)
Being A Girl (Part One)
Being A Girl (Part One)
Stripper Vicar
Stripper Vicar
Stripper Vicar
She Makes My Nose Bleed
She Makes My Nose Bleed
She Makes My Nose Bleed
I Can Only Disappoint You
I Can Only Disappoint You
I Can Only Disappoint You
Fall Out
Fall Out
Fall Out
Tax Loss
Tax Loss
Tax Loss
Wide Open Space (Perfecto Mix Edit)
Wide Open Space (Perfecto Mix Edit)
Dark Mavis
Dark Mavis
Dark Mavis
Take It Easy Chicken
Take It Easy Chicken
Take It Easy Chicken
Being a Girl Pt 1
Being a Girl Pt 1
Being a Girl Pt 1
The Most To Gain
The Most To Gain
The Most To Gain
Egg Shaped Fred
Egg Shaped Fred
Egg Shaped Fred
Decisions, Decisions
Decisions, Decisions
Decisions, Decisions
