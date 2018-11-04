William "Liam" Clancy (Irish: Liam Mac Fhlannchadha; 2 September 1935 – 4 December 2009) was an Irish folk singer and actor from Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary. He was the youngest and last surviving member of the influential folk group the Clancy Brothers, who are regarded as Ireland's first pop stars. They recorded 55 albums, achieved global sales of millions and appeared in sold-out concerts at such prominent venues as Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall.

Liam was generally considered to be the group's most powerful vocalist. Bob Dylan regarded him as the greatest ballad singer ever, whilst Gay Byrne described him as one of the "most famous four Irishmen in the world" at the height of the Clancy Brothers' fame. He was a central figure during the 1960s folk revival on both sides of the Atlantic. In 1976, as part of the duo Makem and Clancy, he had a number one hit in Ireland with the anti-war song "And the Band Played Waltzing Matilda" (written by Scots-Australian Eric Bogle). Upon his death The Irish Times said his legacy was secured.