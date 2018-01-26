BesharaFormed 1976. Disbanded 2000
Beshara
1976
Beshara Biography (Wikipedia)
Beshara were a British reggae band from Moseley, Birmingham, that formed in 1976. The band are most notable for their 1981 lovers rock hit "Men Cry Too", which reached number 6 in the British reggae charts. Although known for their lovers rock singles, they were also very capable of recording roots reggae. This can be heard in the hymnal recording, "Glory Glory".
Beshara Tracks
Men Cry Too
Beshara
Men Cry Too
Men Cry Too
Glory Glory
Beshara
Glory Glory
Glory Glory
Glory Glory (99 Mix)
Beshara
Glory Glory (99 Mix)
Glory Glory (99 Mix)
Humble Pie
Beshara
Humble Pie
Humble Pie
