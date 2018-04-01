Julie ChristmasBorn 25 December 1975
Julie Christmas
1975-12-25
Julie Christmas Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie Christmas (born 25 December 1975) is an American musician from Brooklyn, New York. Christmas is her legal middle name, named so after the fact that she was born on Christmas day. She is the former lead singer of defunct Brooklyn-based noise rock band Made Out of Babies and the former lead singer of defunct post-metal supergroup Battle of Mice. In 2010, she released a critically acclaimed solo album titled The Bad Wife, and in 2016, she became a featured member on the Swedish post-metal band Cult of Luna's album Mariner.
Julie Christmas Tracks
A Greater Call
Cult of Luna
A Greater Call
A Greater Call
Cult of Luna
Chevron
Chevron
The Wreck of S.S. Needle
Cult of Luna
The Wreck of S.S. Needle
The Wreck of S.S. Needle
