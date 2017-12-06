ZebraUS hard rock band. Formed 1975
Zebra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a8ad585a-2776-4531-a1cc-93b9a3c9d43b
Zebra Biography (Wikipedia)
Zebra is a hard rock band founded in 1975 in New Orleans, Louisiana. It features Randy Jackson (guitar and vocals), Felix Hanemann (bass, keyboards and vocals) and Guy Gelso (drums and vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zebra Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Morning
Zebra
Christmas Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Morning
Last played on
Simple Song
Zebra
Simple Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Song
Performer
Last played on
Picture 2 frame
Zebra
Picture 2 frame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Picture 2 frame
Last played on
Right Type A Love
Zebra
Right Type A Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Type A Love
Last played on
Selassie Warning
Zebra
Selassie Warning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Selassie Warning
Last played on
Hype Type A Love
Zebra
Hype Type A Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hype Type A Love
Last played on
Who's Behind the Door
Zebra
Who's Behind the Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who's Behind the Door
Last played on
Zebra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist