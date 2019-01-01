Hi-FiveU.S. R&B group. Formed 1990. Disbanded 1993
Hi-Five
1990
Hi-Five Biography (Wikipedia)
Hi-Five is an American R&B quintet based in Waco, Texas. Hi-Five had a #1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 in the early 1990s with "I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)". The band was formed in 1989, and consisted of Tony Thompson, Roderick "Pooh" Clark, Marcus Sanders, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley. Easley was later replaced by Treston Irby.
Hi-Five Tracks
I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)
I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)
She's Playing Hard To Get
She's Playing Hard To Get
Too Young
Too Young
Kissing Game
Kissing Game
I Like The Way
I Like The Way
She's Playing Hard to Get (Lead singer Tony Thompson 17 years old)
I Just Can't Handle It
I Just Can't Handle It
Never Should've Let You Go
