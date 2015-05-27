Patrice FontanarosaBorn 4 September 1942
Patrice Fontanarosa
1942-09-04
Patrice Fontanarosa Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrice Fontanarosa (born 4 September 1942 in Paris) is a French classical violinist, the elder son of the painters Lucien Fontanarosa [fr] (1912-1975) and Annette Faive-Fontanarosa (1911-1988). He is married to harpist Marielle Nordmann.
He formed the famous Fontanarosa Trio with his sister Frédérique Fontanarosa, pianist, and their brother Renaud Fontanarosa, cellist.
Notturno for piano, violin and cello, D 897
Frederique Fontanarosa, Patrice Fontanarosa, Renaud Fontanarosa & Franz Schubert
Notturno for piano, violin and cello, D 897
Notturno for piano, violin and cello, D 897
